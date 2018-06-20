More from Star Tribune
World
Ballet to cure the Mexico City traffic blues
Remedios Rosas was walking down a Mexico City street Saturday when she saw seven tutu-clad dancers tiptoe to the sidewalk, their chins held high, and join pedestrians waiting to cross the road. When the light changed, music started and the dancers leaped into the street, twirling and twisting in front of surprised drivers.
World
Brazilian celebrities hold 'Free Lula' concert in Rio
Some of Brazil's most popular musicians called for jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed in a concert Saturday in Rio de Janeiro attended by tens of thousands of people.
World
Cambodians vote in polls with main opposition party silenced
With the main opposition silenced, Cambodians were voting in an election Sunday virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party who have been in power for more than three decades.
World
The Latest: McCarrick accuser hopes victims can now heal
The Latest on the sex abuse allegations surrounding U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick (all times local):
World
Dolls, bicycles among charred belongings from Greek blaze
The soot-smothered mermaid doll lying among the detritus of a fire-gutted home may have been in a child's hands just before the flames swept through.
