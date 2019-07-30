More from Star Tribune
Germany: US asks allies to help protect Gulf shipping lanes
Germany says the U.S. has provided details to allies on its concept for securing maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf region and asked for contributions.
Dubai ruler, princess in London court over welfare of kids
The estranged wife of Dubai's ruler applied for protective orders in a British court Tuesday using laws intended to safeguard victims of forced marriages and domestic abuse, while the sheikh's lawyers requested that their two children be quickly returned to Dubai.
UN: Onslaught in Syria may spark humanitarian disaster
The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging the Security Council to take action to end the "bloody onslaught" in Syria's Idlib province, the last opposition-held stronghold, warning that continued violence could create the worst humanitarian disaster of the 21st century.
Mexico says number of migrants down 39% since May
Mexico said Tuesday the number of mainly Central American migrants travelling through the country to reach the U.S. border has declined by 39% since May.
The Latest: Rome suspect attended 'fight nights', uncle says
The Latest on the slaying of an Italian police officer and two American suspects (all times local):