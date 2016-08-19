US Olympic swimmer James Feigen was seen at a Brazilian courthouse, amid claims that he and three teammates were robbed at gunpoint. Brazilian authorities say it didn't happen. Feigen's lawyer says the swimmer will pay a fine and leave Brazil.

