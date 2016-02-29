More from Star Tribune
Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail
A ban on sending Filipinos to work in Kuwait will continue indefinitely after the nations failed to conclude a migrant labor protection pact, the Philippine labor secretary said Friday after talks sparked by the discovery of a maid's body last month in an apartment freezer.
World
Vendor's death highlights Spanish tensions over migration
Spain's capital is grappling with the aftermath of violent unrest following the death of an African street vendor who had been running away from police officers.
World
Egyptian teenager's death in UK sparks outrage at home
The death of an Egyptian teenager in the UK has sparked outrage across Egypt, where officials have described the incident as "barbaric."
World
North Korean minister in Sweden amid Trump-Kim speculation
North Korea's foreign minister met briefly with Sweden's prime minister Friday during a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting in the Scandinavian country between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
The Latest: UN receiving 'alarming' reports on Afrin deaths
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
