More From World
World
The Latest: Russia chides UK for blaming Putin for poisoning
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Greek court again rejects Turkish servicemen's extradition
A Greek court on Friday rejected a new request from Turkey for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.
World
North Korean minister in Sweden amid Trump-Kim speculation
North Korea's foreign minister met briefly with Sweden's prime minister Friday during a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting in the Scandinavian country between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
Iraq's Kurds observe 30th anniversary of deadly gas attack
Iraq's Kurdish region has commemorated the 30th anniversary of Saddam Hussein's 1988 gas attack in the northeastern Kurdish town of Halabja that killed 5,000 people.
World
7 U.S. service members killed in helicopter crash in Iraq
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.
