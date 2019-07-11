More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams' bid for 24th Slam
Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon's champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday's final, there already was inscribed: "Miss S. Halep."
Sports
Serena Williams loses her 3rd consecutive Grand Slam final
The Centre Court crowd kept roaring whenever Serena Williams would win a point in the Wimbledon final, seemingly trying to will her to make things interesting against Simona Halep.
Motorsports
Hamilton denied Brit GP pole by Bottas, takes on negativity
By only six milliseconds — 0.006 — Lewis Hamilton was left in an unusual position on Saturday: Missing out on pole for the British Grand Prix.
Sports
De Gendt wins in Saint-Etienne, Alaphilippe back in yellow
Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France after a long breakaway in the Massif Central as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader's yellow jersey with a well-timed move near the finish.
Sports
The Latest: Daria Snigur wins junior title at Wimbledon
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):