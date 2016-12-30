More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Turkey urges Syrian Kurds in Afrin to surrender
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
World
Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity
From the age of 5, when she entered a government school in Myanmar, Stella Naw learned about the triumphs of Burman kings and heroes, recited Burman poems and performed Burman dances at school ceremonies.
World
New China 'crime' crackdown targets threats to party rule
As Tibetans prepared to celebrate a Buddhist new year festival with prayers and dance, police officers went to schools, airports and public squares to read out "21 kinds of dark and evil forces," a list of new criminal targets.
World
The Latest: UK: Australia joins in condemnation of poisoning
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Global stocks mixed, with trade, US politics in focus
Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.