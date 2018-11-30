The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday. This new agreement replaces NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement from the 1990s. US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto all spoke before the signing.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday. This new agreement replaces NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement from the 1990s. US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto all spoke before the signing.