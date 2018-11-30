More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Trump wants to quickly balance trade with Japan
The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit (all times local):
World
Yazidi women joining case against French firm over IS crimes
Amal Clooney and two other lawyers say a group of Yazidi women victimized by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria have applied to join a criminal case against French cement company Lafarge.
World
Family says Egypt arrested Brit for military chopper video
The family of a 19-year-old British tourist says Egyptian authorities have arrested the young man over a video he filmed on his cellphone that showed a military helicopter in the background.
World
The Latest: Putin, Saudi prince share jovial greeting
The Latest on the Group of 20 summit (all times local):
World
Austrian ex-officer suspected of spying for Russia arrested
Austrian authorities say a retired colonel in the country's military who is suspected of having spied for Russia for more than two decades has been rearrested a few weeks after he was released.
