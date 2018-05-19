More from Star Tribune
A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic, opens up a modern era
The son of British royalty and the daughter of middle-class Americans wed Saturday in a service that reflected Prince Harry's royal heritage, Meghan Markle's biracial roots and the pair's shared commitment to putting a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.
World
Episcopal bishop Curry gives royal wedding an American flair
Nothing quite captured the trans-Atlantic nature of Saturday's royal wedding as much as the guest preacher whose sermon brought American flair to a very English church service.
World
Macedonian PM says Greece agrees to discuss proposed name
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday he is ready to go ahead with a new name for his country in order to solve a decades-long name dispute with Greece and pave the way for full integration of the small Balkan country into the European Union and NATO.
World
Europe wonders if U.S. alliance is lost for good
BERLIN – Since Jan. 20, 2017, European leaders have managed U.S. relations with one eye on the clock, anxiously counting down the hours until…
World
Colombia ex-rebel halts hunger strike as extradition lingers
A former rebel ideologue who helped craft Colombia's 2016 peace deal has suspended a 41-day hunger strike after a special peace tribunal cast doubt on his expected extradition to the U.S. on drug charges.
