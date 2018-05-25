More from Star Tribune
Florida ban on smokable medical pot ruled unconstitutional
A Florida judge has ruled that the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional.
Business
Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million
A 595-square-foot (55-square meter) Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
National
Advocates challenge diversion of water for Foxconn plant
An environmental law center is challenging the approval of a plan to divert water from Lake Michigan for the new Foxconn manufacturing plant.
National
For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an 8.5 percent raise last year, bringing the median pay package for CEOs to $11.7 million. Across the S&P 500, compensation for CEOs is often hundreds of times higher than typical workers.
Local
The Latest: Milwaukee chief confirms discipline for officers
The Latest on the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and the police body camera video (all times local):
