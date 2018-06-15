More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar ordered to trial
A Los Angeles judge ordered a man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar statuette to stand trial on a felony grand theft charge.
Nation
California subway stabbing suspect charged with murder
A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.
National
Federal court hears appeal in Kentucky abortion case
A legal feud over stricter abortion laws in Kentucky reached a federal appeals court, where lawyers for an abortion clinic and Gov. Matt Bevin's administration wrangled Wednesday over requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.
Nation
Woman impaled by wind-blown beach umbrella thanks rescuers
A Pennsylvania woman severely injured when a wind-blown beach umbrella gored her in the upper chest while she was on vacation in Maryland is thanking those who came to her aid and provided medical treatment.
Variety
Facebook reports slower-than-expected 2Q revenue growth
Facebook's user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours.
