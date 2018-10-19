More from Star Tribune
National
Police: No statement from Texas officer who killed motorist
Police say a Texas officer who shot and killed a black motorist last month during a traffic stop has not provided a statement to detectives in the criminal investigation.
Variety
Ex-jockey Valenzuela pleads guilty to domestic violence
Famed former jockey Patrick Valenzuela has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence for slapping his girlfriend at a Southern California restaurant.
Nation
Man who killed 3 in Colorado Walmart gets life in prison
The man who gunned down three people in a suburban Denver Walmart last year was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole. But more than 11 months after the crime, his motive remains a mystery.
TV & Media
Man arrested in threats to The Oklahoman newspaper
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats against the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma City.
National
Bering Sea village will be first counted in 2020 US Census
The first people to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census live in a Yupik village on the Bering Sea in southwest Alaska.
