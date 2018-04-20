More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Romney faces tough GOP crowd in Utah bid for US Senate seat
Mitt Romney's path to the U.S. Senate will have him wooing an unpredictable crowd of far-right leaning Utah Republicans at the state party convention this weekend.
Nation
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to federal regulators to settle charges tied to misconduct at its mortgage and auto lending business, the latest punishment levied against the banking giant for widespread customer abuses.
Music
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday. He was 28.
Business
Motorist trapped by floodwaters calls rescue 'a miracle'
A Montana woman who was saved from a vehicle that was nearly submerged by floodwaters is calling her rescuer's heroics a miracle.
National
Judge in Stanford rape case says his recall won't aid change
A California judge who faces a recall vote over his handling of a sexual assault case involving a former Stanford University swimmer said he supports the movement to improve the way sexual assault victims are treated but that ousting him won't help the cause.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.