More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Hole in valve triggered explosion, fire at Superior, Wis., refinery
The erosion in a slide valve created a hole that allowed air to mix with hydrocarbons, setting off last April's blast at the Husky Energy refinery.
Local
Group proposes changes in training police to handle sex assault cases
Gov. Dayton ordered the police board to draft improved training and investigation guidelines for handling of sexual assaults in the wake of a Star Tribune series documenting chronic breakdowns in rape investigations.
West Metro
Officer's killing of suicidal gunman in Crystal was justified, prosecutors conclude
Investigators found that the man had his gun aimed at police, according to the County Attorney's Office.
Local
Photos of the year 2018
From communities facing tragedy to festive moments, our photographers covered it all.
National
Officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Crystal shooting
A New Hope police officer who shot an armed man in Crystal a year ago has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.