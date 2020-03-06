More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split
Kenny Atkinson won't have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn.
Gophers
Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale
Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
Gophers
No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana
Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a 60-56 victory Saturday and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Nation
Iditarod looks for relevance as race across Alaska starts
When 57 mushers line up Sunday for the official start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, it will be the second-smallest field in the past two decades. Only last year's field of 52 was smaller.
Puck Drop
Standouts moving to state, standing out at hockey tourney hardly a new thing
Tournament teams have been bolstered by standout players from Manitoba, Ontario, Wisconsin and even Europe since at least the 1950s