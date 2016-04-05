For the seventh year, the Twins have had an unveiling of the new food and drink options at Target Field. This year includes the 'Cluck and Moo' bloody mary that's garnished with a buffalo chicken wing and a bacon cheeseburger slider.

For the seventh year, the Twins have had an unveiling of the new food and drink options at Target Field. This year includes the 'Cluck and Moo' bloody mary that's garnished with a buffalo chicken wing and a bacon cheeseburger slider.