Hamlin wins Daytona 500 for the second time
Hamlin moved out front after a final restart in a crash-filled race and had teammate Kyle Busch blocking in the final lap.
Golf
Holmes rallies to win a marathon finish at Riviera
J.B. Holmes rallied from a four-shot deficit in the final round and won a marathon finish Sunday in the Genesis Open for his first victory in three years and a trip back to the Masters.
Golf
New Zealander Ryan Fox wins European Tour's Super 6 event
Ryan Fox won the World Super 6 Perth Lake Karrinyup, beating Spain's Adrian Otaegui in the match-play final.
Gophers
No. 11 Michigan State beats Ohio State 62-44, but Ward hurt
Michigan State shut down Ohio State in the second half despite an injury to Nick Ward.
Sports
Shiffrin prevails despite distractions over her choices
Maybe Alpine skiing won't be so lost without Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal after all.
