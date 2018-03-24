More from Star Tribune
Twins
A's shift gears on stadium parking: Giants fans to pay more
Hey, Giants fans. It's gonna cost ya to motor up to the Coliseum.
Wolves
Knee woes: Steph, Kyrie not expected back until playoffs
The NBA playoffs start in three weeks. Whether Boston's Kyrie Irving and Golden State's Stephen Curry will be ready when the postseason starts seems doubtful,…
Wolves
Curry out at least 3 weeks but could be ready for playoffs
Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks because of a sprained left knee, meaning he is out for the rest of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors.
Sports
Cambridge sweeps Boat Races for first time in 21 years
Favorite Cambridge stormed to victory in the Boat Race to hand coach Steve Trapmore a farewell triumph on the River Thames on Saturday.
Twins
Hughes and Granite suffer injuries on Thursday that the Twins are monitoring
The best players don't make a team out of spring training, the healthiest ones do. And the Twins suddenly have a couple siutations that could affect their Opening Day roster
