Jansen gives up 2 HRs in return, Cards top Dodgers 5-3
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen allowed ninth-inning homers to Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter in his return from the disabled list, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Los Angeles 5-3 on Monday night.
Cano homers late, lifts Mariners to 7-4 win over Astros
Robinson Cano is searching for any way to help the Seattle Mariners stay in the playoff race and try to make up for the 80 games he was gone while being suspended.
Davis homers in jersey signed by fan, A's top Rangers 9-0
On a night they both homered — and Ramon Laureano for the first two times in his career — the rookie learned far more about teammate Khris Davis than just his ability to clear fences.
Morales hits 2 home runs as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-3
Two bigs swings from Kendrys Morales made sure the Toronto Blue Jays stayed perfect at home against Baltimore.
Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Khris Davis asked a young fan from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to sign his jersey, then slugged a mighty home run for the Oakland Athletics in a 9-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
