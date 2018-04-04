More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Olynyk's hot shooting powers Heat past Hawks
Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, including 15 on five 3-pointers when Miami took the lead for good in the second period, and the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-86 on Wednesday night, capping a sweep of back-to-back games between Southeast Division rivals.
Twins
Twins hand Pirates first loss with 7-3 victory
Brian Dozier homered for the third straight game, Miguel Sano drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins handed the Pittsburgh Pirates their first loss of the season with a 7-3 victory at frigid PNC Park on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Jamel Artris has career-high 18, Magic hold off Mavs 105-100
Rookie Jamel Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high to help the Orlando Magic beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Wednesday night.
Local
Despite weather, Twins dig deep to make opener best it can be
This may be the most unseasonable start to the baseball season since the outdoor downtown stadium opened in 2010. There's been snow, there's been cold, but there hasn't been an April like this.
Wolves
76ers win 12th straight, eliminate Pistons 115-108
JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.