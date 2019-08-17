More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Newgarden gets Pocono pole after rain wipes out qualifying
IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden will start on the pole at Pocono Raceway after rain washed out qualifying on Saturday.
Sports
Game at 10 a.m Sunday.: Follow the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers here
After winning its opening game, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers take on South Riding Va., in a second-round game. Here's how to get game updates and where to read more about the local team.
Sports
Coon Rapids-Andover wins Little League World Series opener 2-1
An excellent defensive play in the fifth inning helped Coon Rapids-Andover hold a one-run lead and advance to Sunday's second round of the Little League World Series.
Sports
Italian cycling great Felice Gimondi dies at age 76
Felice Gimondi, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76.
Minneapolis
Minnesota Vikings fans love nachos, hot dogs and cheese curds and they will get them
U.S. Bank Stadium operators also need workers to work upcoming games.