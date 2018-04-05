More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Attorneys make pitch for release of Twin Cities woman accused setting fires at St. Catherine, supporting Al-Qaida
Tnuza Hassan was arrested after allegedly setting fires at St. Kate's in January.
Minneapolis
The eagle has landed ... on James Paxton's shoulder
The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.
Local
Allina hospitals, clinics weather overnight computer network failure
Hospital system relied on backup equipment and rehearsed emergency procedures to maintain patient care.
Local
Heaving ice phenomenon damages house in Door County
Ice shoves along the bay of Green Bay are quite a spectacle. But, for one property owner they created a lot of damage.
National
Trump trade moves rattle Republican voters in rural America
Gary Bailey is certain China is trying to rattle Donald Trump voters with its threat to slap tariffs on soybeans and other agriculture staples grown in rural America. The wheat farmer in eastern Washington, a state that exports $4 billion a year in farm products, is also certain of the result.
