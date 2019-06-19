More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59 and more clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Twins fans hit home run fever
The "Bomba Squad" is bringing big innings and home runs to fans at Target Field.
Politics
Cory Booker speaks at panel on reparations for slavery
Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., a presidential contender, testified that U.S has "yet to truly acknowledge and grapple with the racism and white supremacy that tainted this country's founding and continues to cause persistent and deep racial disparities and inequality."
Wolves
Rosas: Draft has good depth; Wolves ready for anything
The Timberwolves president addressed the media in advance of Thursday's NBA draft
Variety
These chefs want you to eat bugs
Chefs Gustavo Romero and Mike Brown are part of a culinary movement hoping to put bugs on the plates of Minnesotans, one bite at a time. The duo are preparing for an upcoming pop-up at the Travail Collective in Minneapolis.