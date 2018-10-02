More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins fire Molitor, eye new manager to 'grow a young team'
Two years ago, the Minnesota Twins made Derek Falvey their chief baseball officer with the precondition that Paul Molitor remain as manager.
Golf
Column: Reed's passion for Ryder Cup turns poisonous
What the Americans need is a Ryder Cup team filled with guys like Patrick Reed.
Gophers
Foot surgery ends season for Minnesota's Winfield
Minnesota sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is recovering from surgery to repair a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score features analytics-infused stories by Star Tribune reporters about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Twins
Twins fire strength and conditioning coach Castellano, make other changes
The Twins on Tuesday made sweeping changes to their performance staff, including the dismissal of strength and conditioning coordinator Perry Castellano.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.