More From Local
East Metro
Twin Cities musician stabbed to death in Netherlands; arrest made
There was arguing in the room of the woman, who worked the blues scene in the Twin Cities as a drummer.
National
The Latest: Deal keeps Wisconsin Kimberly-Clark plant open
The Latest on Wisconsin deal to Kimberly-Clark Corp. (all times local):
Variety
Gathering offers hope for teen missing since parents' deaths
A Wisconsin girl who investigators believe was kidnapped after her parents were killed two months ago is being honored in her hometown with a Christmas tree adorned with messages of hope for her safe return.
State + Local
St. Paul City Council's Bostrom to step down, opening East Side seat
Dan Bostrom announced his retirement at the close of Wednesday's meeting.
National
Walker calls for lame-duck bills, starting clock on signing
Gov. Scott Walker has called for Republicans' lame-duck legislation to be delivered to his office, starting the countdown to signing the package.
