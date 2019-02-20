More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Twin Cities metro sees snowiest February on record
Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts called off classes and authorities warned drivers to stay off the roads as the snow piled up.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Heavy snow will begin to lighten by evening
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Snow, heavy at times
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Overnight forecast: Low of 14; clouds build into early snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump denies asking Whitaker about Cohen probe
President Donald Trump denied a report that he asked acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker if an ally could undo his recusal in an investigation of his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
