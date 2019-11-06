Royal Foundry Craft Spirits is offering customers a chance to try out a British born style of bike racing in which competitors pedal single-speed bikes without brakes around a 70-meter long oval dirt track, dragging one foot on the ground to slow through the turns, in a manner similar to short track motorcycle racing.

