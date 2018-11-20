More from Star Tribune
Variety
Parkland shooting survivors win Children's Peace Prize
The Parkland students who created an international movement to raise awareness for gun violence after a deadly school shooting were awarded the International Children's Peace Prize on Tuesday.
Nation
Green Tuesday: Crowds line up at 1st East Coast pot shops
People lined up in the rain Tuesday morning to be among the first customers at the first two legal pot shops on the U.S. East Coast, more than two years after Massachusetts voters approved of recreational marijuana for adults.
National
Florida certifies results of contentious 2018 election
Trump-allied Republican Ron DeSantis was formally elected governor of Florida and outgoing Gov. Rick Scott elected U.S. senator on Tuesday when the state certified election results two weeks after tight margins prompted tumultuous recounts.
National
US judge stalls enforcement of Trump asylum restrictions
A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.
National
Georgian charity to write down debts of 600,000
The Georgian government says a charity controlled by the chairman of the ruling party is ready to write off the debts of 600,000 people, which critics have described as an attempt to buy votes ahead of a runoff in next week's presidential election.
