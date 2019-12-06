More from Star Tribune
National
Pork industry sues over California law on animal confinement
The pork industry is challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved California measure that will prohibit the sale of meat products from hogs born to sows confined in spaces that don't meet new minimum size requirements.
National
As Dems zero in on White House, Trump racks up court losses
President Donald Trump knows he has fierce Democratic adversaries in Congress. But there is also ample push-back from the Judiciary branch, where black-robed judges who sit in courtrooms just blocks from the Capitol and in New York City have repudiated his view of executive power.
National
Esper sees no immediate need to send more US troops to Gulf
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday the Trump administration is keeping a close eye on unrest in Iran and Iraq, but he sees no immediate need to send any substantial number of additional U.S. forces to the region.
National
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Iconic gypsum sand that the group Cowboys for Trump had said was from White Sands National Monument in New Mexico and was sent to Washington for the U.S. Capitol Tree lighting ceremony this week was actually gathered just outside the monument, one of the group's co-founders said Friday.
Local
Minnesota counties resist costly payments for Department of Human Services errors
The department is trying to collect $9 million from counties for mistakes it made.