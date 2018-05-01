More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Missouri House votes to legalize medical marijuana
Missouri voters may have the option to legalize medical marijuana this November. Lawmakers are rushing to get there first.
Music
Singer Barry Manilow returns to Vegas for series of shows
Singer Barry Manilow is returning to Las Vegas for a serious of shows starting this month at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Nation
Defense says wide receiver hoped to be ex-girlfriend's hero
Both sides in the first-degree murder trial of former Division III college football player William Riley Gaul agree that he killed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend by firing through her bedroom window.
Variety
Baptist group ejects church for pastor's gay rights support
A church in West Virginia has been voted out of its local Baptist association because its pastor says gays and lesbians should be welcomed.
National
Texas suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all
Texas and six other states are suing to end once and for all a program that would protect some young immigrants from deportation.
