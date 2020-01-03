More from Star Tribune
As Iran and US take a step back, Canada and Ukraine grieve
The worst had passed, it seemed, and the United States and Iran no longer appeared poised at the edge of war.
Verified videos show plane in Iran struck before fiery crash
In the pitch black, pre-dawn sky on the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran, a tiny fast-moving light can be seen racing up through the trees, as someone films from the ground. Then there is a flash of light as it seems to collide with something in the air.
Malta's PM on way out: I paid price for reporter's slaying
Malta's prime minister told the nation Friday night that he had paid "the highest political price for a dark episode," a reference to the assassination of an investigative journalist whose work targeted his government and whose death led to demands for his resignation.
US bans charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana
The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.
EU ministers support Iran deal, fear IS resurgence
The EU reiterated its support for the nuclear deal brokered with Iran, also expressing concerns Friday that the escalating tensions in the region could lead to a resurgence of the Islamic State's activities.