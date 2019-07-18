More from Star Tribune
National
2020 Democrats await 2nd debate lineups from CNN drawing
The Democratic presidential candidates are set to find out their second debate matchups in a drawing broadcast live on CNN.
National
Trump falsely claims he tried to stop 'send her back' chant
President Donald Trump on Thursday chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd's cry and his Republican allies worried about political blowback from the angry scene.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar: 'When I said I was the president's nightmare - well you're watching it now'
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was greeted with cheers and open arms as she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport following increased attacks from President Trump and chants of "Send her back" at a rally Thursday.
National
How to beat Trump? Dems divided as he rams race onto ballot
Joe Biden was at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday when he blasted President Donald Trump's "racist" taunts at a rally the night before.
National
American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
A U.S. warship on Thursday destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship, President Donald Trump said. The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.