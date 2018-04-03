More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Judge to rule later on 'troll storm' lawsuit
The Latest on arguments in a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website publisher (all times local):
In previous migrant surge, Texas sent troops to its border
President Donald Trump's announcement that he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border echoes the response of Texas leaders during a surge of Central American children crossing the Rio Grande four years ago.
Trump to decide 'very quickly' on US pullout from Syria
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."
EPA chief's job not assured after Trump's praise _ and ire
President Donald Trump offered a measured gesture of support for the embattled head of the Environmental Protect Agency on Tuesday but those words of encouragement for Scott Pruitt also came with a White House warning about the ethical questions surrounding his travel spending and ties to Washington lobbyists.
Mueller OK'd to probe Manafort-Russia collusion allegations
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein explicitly authorized the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government, according to a court filing.
