National
Judge denies Hawaii's move to get Airbnb host records
A judge on Thursday denied Hawaii's move to compel Airbnb to hand over a decade of vacation rental receipts as the state examines whether hosts have been paying the equivalent of hotel and sales taxes.
National
Delta's new small jet, which has a bathroom with a view, takes flight
Delta started flying the Airbus A220, a 109-seat jet, on Thursday. The airline battled a trade dispute to be able to purchase the plane.
National
Ivanka Trump project seeks to help women in developing world
Ivanka Trump launched a White House effort aimed at helping 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years.
National
Pittsburgh water agency to spend $50M to replace lead pipes
Pittsburgh's beleaguered water authority will spend $50 million to replace lead service lines, give filters to low-income residents and take other steps to address the…
National
Virginia Democrats struggle with interlocking crises
Virginia's Democrats struggled to find their way out of three interlocking political crises Thursday that could bring down the party's top elected officials and put a Republican in the governor's chair.
