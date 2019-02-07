U.S. President Donald Trump says he will always protect people of faith, as he addresses the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. Trump said at Thursday's event, "As president I will always cherish, honor and protect the believers who uplift our communities and sustain our nation."

