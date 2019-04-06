More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
US wants up to 2 years to identify kids separated families
The Trump administration wants up to two years to find potentially thousands of children who were separated from their parents at the border before a judge halted the practice last year.
Ex-Senate employee pleads guilty to theft of personal data
A former congressional staffer has pleaded guilty to five federal offenses that stem from illegally posting online the home addresses and telephone numbers of five Republican senators who backed Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
Trump attorney says IRS cannot legally release his tax returns
An attorney representing President Donald Trump says a congressional request for Trump's tax returns "would set a dangerous precedent" if granted and that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.
Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border
Tensions are rising, fingers are pointing and the search for solutions is becoming increasingly fraught.
Attorney: Former OU president met with investigators
The attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says Boren has met with investigators looking into allegations he sexually harassed male subordinates.