National
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accusers question FBI's thoroughness
Lawyers for two women who accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct say they fear the FBI is not conducting a thorough investigation, as Republican leaders steer toward a decisive vote on the nomination this week.
National
Secret Service says a suspicious envelope was sent to Trump
The Secret Service is confirming that a suspicious envelope was sent to President Donald Trump.
National
Giffords, Nevada Democrats meet 1 year after Vegas shooting
A day after Las Vegas marked the anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 58 people, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords sought to rally gun violence survivors, Democratic candidates and activists Tuesday in a push to register young voters and elect candidates who back gun control.
South Metro
Dakota County attorney won't take up Ellison case, urges police investigation
Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal forwarded the DFL Party's report to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to avoid a conflict of interest. Backstrom said he would review only findings by law enforcement.
Business
New York Times: Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes, reaping father's riches
The investigation cites "instances of outright fraud" and says Trump received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father's real estate empire.
