Nation
Republicans in Senate turn their sights to Hunter Biden
Unlike the impeachment investigation, requests to the Treasury Department for documents were not refused.
Business
Rep. Angie Craig's bill on payment reforms lands on Trump's desk
Plan to rein in improper government payments is likely to become law.
Nation
Iowa caucus results are riddled with errors, inconsistencies
WASHINGTON – The chairman of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday called for a "recanvass" of the results of the Iowa caucuses, saying it…
National
Amid irregularities, AP unable to declare winner in Iowa
The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner of Iowa's Democratic caucuses.
National
Barr warns against Chinese 'dominance' in wireless networks
Attorney General William Barr waded into ongoing diplomatic tensions between the United States and China on Thursday, decrying what he said was Beijing's determination to establish "dominance" in the market of next-generation, high-speed wireless networks.