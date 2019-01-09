More from Star Tribune
CES 2019: A high-tech spin for the old-school peephole
The CES 2019 gadget show is revving up in Las Vegas. Here are the latest findings and observations from Associated Press reporters on the ground.
National
Judge: Embattled Florida election head needs to be heard
Former Gov. and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott violated a former state election official's constitutional rights when he suspended and "vilified" her without first allowing her to make her own case, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday.
National
Prosecutor who sent profane posts on Obama, Waters resigns
A Southern California prosecutor who posted crude and profane insults about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Michelle Obama and others to social media has resigned.
National
The Latest: House passes bill to fund agencies amid shutdown
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown (all times local):
National
AP Exclusive: NC election fraud probed long before 2018 race
Long before accusations of absentee ballot fraud in a small North Carolina county cast doubt on the results of a heated 2018 congressional race, a state elections investigator spent weeks probing whether the man at the center of the current scandal was among a group buying votes.
