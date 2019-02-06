More from Star Tribune
Politics
Pelosi's pointed reaction to Trump's SOTU
Face to face with emboldened Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end ridiculous partisan investigations in a State of the Union address. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, reacted pointedly to some of Trump's remarks.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
President Donald Trump laced his State of the Union speech with puffed-up numbers and partial truths Tuesday as he hailed an "economic miracle," warned of human traffickers flooding across the border and appeared to place Afghanistan in the Middle East instead of where it is, Asia.
National
Rarick gives GOP boost with Senate special election win
Republican Jason Rarick has given his party a boost by winning a special election in Minnesota's state Senate.
National
5 takeaways from Trump's State of the Union speech
President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night, calling on Democrats and Republicans to work together and making only brief reference to the rancor that has dominated his presidency.
National
Trump calls for end of resistance politics
President Donald Trump called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end "ridiculous partisan investigations."
