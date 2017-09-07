More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Georgia executes man dubbed 'stocking strangler'
The Latest on the scheduled execution of Georgia death row inmate Carlton Gary (all times local):
National
Desperate to stop Trump, Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
National
Anti-gay bias allegations roil Hawaii US House race
A well-known Democratic candidate for Congress who gained notoriety opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting mostly Muslim countries is being forced to explain a decades-old rant perceived as intolerant of gay people.
National
Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?
Pennsylvania's Conor Lamb and Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the new miracle men of the Democratic Party, offer a clear model for how to run in Republican territory: Focus on economics, not guns, immigration or President Donald Trump.
National
2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers
Accounts from two women who visited crisis pregnancy centers, with differing views of the experience:LAUREN GRAYLauren Gray became pregnant when she was in college in…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.