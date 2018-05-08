More from Star Tribune
Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel
Party on dudes: Almost three decades later, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel.
World
4 rights groups urge UN council to refer Myanmar to ICC
Four human rights groups urged the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, including targeting about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled military-led violence to Bangladesh.
National
Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord
President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran on Tuesday, abruptly restoring harsh sanctions in the most consequential foreign policy action of his presidency. He declared he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility.
World
Syrian media report Israeli attack near capital Damascus
Syrian state-run media said Israel struck a military outpost near the capital Damascus on Tuesday, saying its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two of the incoming missiles. The reported attack came an hour after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, calling Tehran a main exporter of terrorism in the region.
World
World powers regret US pullout from Iran nuclear deal
World powers involved in the Iran nuclear agreement expressed regret Tuesday at President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the landmark pact amid concern the move will undermine efforts to stop the spread of atomic weapons.
