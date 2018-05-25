More from Star Tribune
Cyclone Mekunu nears Oman's coast, kills 12-year-old girl
Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as its outer bands dumped heavy rain and bent palm trees in Oman, a sign of the approaching storm's power after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra.
World
The Latest: Oman's police: Cyclone kills 12-year-old girl
The Latest on Cyclone Mekunu that is headed for the coast of Oman (all times local):
World
Police operation in Paris to arrest garbage collectors
Two garbage collectors were arrested Friday after they stole a waste truck in order to discharge it in front of French President Emmanuel Macron's party headquarters, Paris police said.
World
UN says issues 'narrowed' over Greece-Macedonia name dispute
The U.N. mediator trying to resolve a 25-year-old dispute between Greece and Macedonia over the former Yugoslav republic's name said Friday the issues "have been narrowed" and both sides are determined to reach an agreement.
World
2 French secret agents suspected of treason, handed charges
Two retired members of the French secret services suspected of being double agents for an unnamed foreign power have been handed preliminary charges along with a suspected accomplice, French authorities said Friday.
