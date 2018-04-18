More from Star Tribune
Trump rewrites history on rationale for firing Comey
President Donald Trump is attempting to rewrite history on his rationale for firing James Comey as FBI director last year.
The Latest: George W. Bush says mother did not fear death
The Latest on former first lady Barbara Bush, who has died at age 92 (all times local):
The Latest: Trump playing golf in Florida with Japan's Abe
The Latest on President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (all times local):
The Latest: Bill Cosby at courthouse for 8th day of retrial
The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):
Trump slams California governor over US troops at border
President Donald Trump is accusing California's governor of "trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border."
