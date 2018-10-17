More from Star Tribune
National
Retired Marine receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam actions
President Donald Trump on Wednesday presented the nation's highest military honor to an 80-year-old retired Marine sergeant major for valorous action in Vietnam five decades ago.
National
Man gets 40 years for plotting bombs in Target stores
A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for planning to place bombs on the shelves of Target stores in an attempt to drive the company's stock price down.
National
Mayor offers waterfront plan to save Boston from rising seas
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh unveiled a plan Wednesday to transform the city's waterfront to protect the low-lying, extensively landfilled city from climate change and rising sea levels.
Politics
Did the Eighth District really swing by almost 20 points?
Analysis: It's a case that highlights the challenge of polling in general, and the particular challenges of polling in some states.
National
Treasury employee accused in leak linked to Mueller's probe
A Treasury Department employee was accused Wednesday of leaking confidential banking reports of suspects charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, and an unidentified high-ranking colleague was cited in court papers as a co-conspirator, but was not charged.
