National
The Latest: emotional'
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Politics
Trump calls on Rochester rally to turn Minnesota to red state
In a wide-ranging speech in front of a capacity crowd at Mayo Civic Center, President Donald Trump touted his achievement along with Minnesota GOP hopefuls. The rally also drew a large group of protesters.
National
Kavanaugh says he 'might have been too emotional' at Senate hearing
The Supreme Court nominee made the acknowledgment as he made a final bid to win over wavering GOP senators on the eve of a crucial vote to advance his confirmation.
National
A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
A jury is deliberating in the murder trial of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke nearly four years after he shot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.
National
Kavanaugh bump? GOP fights for new energy as vote nears
On the brink of a political gender war, President Donald Trump's Republican Party is threatening to erode Democrats' enthusiasm advantage as the fiery debate over his Supreme Court nominee enters its final phase.
