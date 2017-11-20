More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation
North Korea's foreign minister was expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart Friday for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
Papua activist gets 10 months jail for independence petition
An Indonesian court has found a Papuan activist guilty of treason and sentenced him to 10 months in prison for promoting a petition calling for a referendum on independence for the region.
World
Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
An Afghan official says the body of a U.N. driver, who was abducted two months ago along with a female U.N. employee and her child, was found in Kabul, in the same location where the abduction took place.
World
Russia says cease-fire in Syria's Ghouta will be extended
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the Russian military and the Syrian government are extending a cease-fire in Damascus' rebel-held suburbs as long as it takes to allow all the civilians to leave the area.
World
New Zealand puts aside Russia trade plans after nerve attack
New Zealand on Friday put aside plans to pursue a free-trade deal with Russia and joined other nations in condemning the country following the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
