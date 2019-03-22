More from Star Tribune
National
Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe and isn't calling for any new indictments
Special counsel Robert Mueller turned over his long-awaited final report on the Russia investigation that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges.
National
Judge says New York's stun gun ban is unconstitutional
New York state's ban on personal ownership of stun guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Friday in the latest in a series of court decisions that have led to the loosening of restrictions on the weapons in several states.
National
The Latest: Six Democratic House chairs demand full report
The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation (all times local):
National
The Latest: Detained flight attendant released
The Latest on a flight attendant detained by U.S. immigration authorities (all times local):
National
Michigan deal bars LGBT discrimination in state adoptions
Faith-based adoption agencies that are paid by the state of Michigan will no longer be able to turn away LGBT couples or individuals because of religious objections under a legal settlement announced Friday.