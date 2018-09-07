More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump to stump for Mississippi senator trying to finish term
President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi next week for a rally for his own 2020 re-election, and will campaign for an appointed Republican U.S. senator who is running to finish a six-year term.
National
Ex-Trump campaign adviser to be sentenced in Russia probe
The Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation will find out Friday whether he will be going to prison for lying to the FBI.
National
Family of unarmed man killed by police settles for $13M
The city of Lakewood, Washington, its police chief and two officers have agreed to pay $13 million to the family of an unarmed black man who was killed four years ago as he clutched his 4-year-old son following a four-hour standoff.
National
Housley debuts TV ad featuring NHL Hall of Famer husband
Republican Karin Housley is invoking her husband's celebrity as she tries to close the gap in her race with Democratic U.S. Sen Tina Smith.
National
Congressman in Maine touts New Balance in spat with Nike
A Republican U.S. congressman from Maine is touting Maine-made New Balance shoes for conservative supporters unhappy with Nike for using athlete Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.