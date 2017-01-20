Donald Trump spoke at a celebratory Lincoln Memorial concert on the eve of his inauguration that culminated with a fireworks show. To his unwavering supporters who were him from the start, he promised: "You're not forgotten any more."

Donald Trump spoke at a celebratory Lincoln Memorial concert on the eve of his inauguration that culminated with a fireworks show. To his unwavering supporters who were him from the start, he promised: "You're not forgotten any more."