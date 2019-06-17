More from Star Tribune
National
California congresswoman supports Trump impeachment inquiry
Freshman U.S. Rep. Katie Porter on Monday threw her support behind an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, adding another Democratic lawmaker to those clamoring for the move.
National
Couple want officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting
A man and his pregnant fiancée said Monday that they want Phoenix to fire the officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at them after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.
National
Buttigieg goes home to South Bend after man killed by police
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulled himself off the presidential campaign trail on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in his hometown forced him to confront issues of race and policing.
National
NY lawmakers OK licenses for immigrants in US illegally
New York will become the 13th state to authorize driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally under legislation approved by lawmakers Monday night.
National
Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging
When President Donald Trump's internal polling suggested he was trailing Democrats in crucial states earlier this year, it did what any campaign would do: tried to bury the bad numbers.